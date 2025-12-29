Tragic End: The Case of Anjel Chakma and Racial Violence

Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura studying in Dehradun, tragically succumbed to severe spinal and head injuries following a brutal attack. The young student was allegedly assaulted by a group using knives and brass knuckles.

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, personally addressed the issue, confirming that financial aid has been extended to Anjel's family under protective acts for minority communities.

The attack stemmed from racial slurs hurled at Anjel and his brother. The state government assured rigorous action, with five suspects apprehended and efforts underway to capture another at large. The community seeks justice and heightened protection for all students in Uttarakhand.

