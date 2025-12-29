Sports Roundup: Eagles Soar and Kyrgios Shines

In NFL action, the Philadelphia Eagles edged out the Buffalo Bills 13-12 in a rain-soaked game, clenching the AFC East after thwarting a last-minute attempt by Buffalo. Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios triumphed over Aryna Sabalenka in a 'Battle of the Sexes' match, which stirred debates about the intentions and impact of such exhibitions.

On the basketball front, Kawhi Leonard stunned the Detroit Pistons by delivering a career-best performance with 55 points, ensuring a win for the Los Angeles Clippers. Simultaneously, FIFA faced a backlash over pricey 2026 World Cup tickets as fans expressed dissatisfaction, though a new $60 tier was introduced.

Elsewhere in the world of sports, NHL's Blue Jackets achieved a comeback win over the Islanders, and Luka Doncic's stellar performance helped the Lakers to halt their losing streak against the Kings. More NFL excitement awaits as the Steelers and Ravens prepare for a decisive playoff face-off.

