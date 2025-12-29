Unraveling Tragedy: The Disturbing Hate Crime Against Anjel Chakma

The tragic death of Anjel Chakma, a Tripura student, has sparked widespread condemnation, highlighting a troubling trend of growing intolerance and hate crimes in India.

Chakma was attacked in Dehradun following his objection to racial slurs directed at him and his brother. The assault left him with fatal injuries, leading to his death on December 26. Rajasthan leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have expressed their outrage and demanded strict punishment for the perpetrators.

The incident, reflecting broader societal issues, has ignited calls for unity and protection against racism, urging that all citizens be treated with dignity and equality, free from discrimination and violence.

