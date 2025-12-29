Unraveling Tragedy: The Disturbing Hate Crime Against Anjel Chakma
Anjel Chakma, a student from Tripura, was fatally attacked in Dehradun after objecting to racial slurs. Senior Rajasthan Congress leaders condemn the incident as a symbol of growing hate and call for strict punishment for those responsible. The tragedy raises questions about national unity and tolerance.
- Country:
- India
The tragic death of Anjel Chakma, a Tripura student, has sparked widespread condemnation, highlighting a troubling trend of growing intolerance and hate crimes in India.
Chakma was attacked in Dehradun following his objection to racial slurs directed at him and his brother. The assault left him with fatal injuries, leading to his death on December 26. Rajasthan leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have expressed their outrage and demanded strict punishment for the perpetrators.
The incident, reflecting broader societal issues, has ignited calls for unity and protection against racism, urging that all citizens be treated with dignity and equality, free from discrimination and violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Alexander Hendrickx Backs India's Hockey World Cup Ambitions, Eyes Success with Vedanta Kalinga Lancers
Harmony Across Faiths: A Story of Compassionate Unity
Union Push for TB-Free India: Nadda Drives Healthcare Progress
Rogue Wolves of Kaiserganj: A Community Under Siege
Global Convergence: India AI Impact Summit 2026