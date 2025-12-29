Left Menu

Anthony Joshua Survives Tragic Car Accident in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua, Nigerian-British boxer, survived a fatal car accident in Nigeria, killing two passengers. The crash occurred due to speeding and a failed overtaking manoeuvre, colliding with a stationary truck. Joshua is being treated for injuries, having recently defeated Jake Paul before the tragic event.

29-12-2025
Anthony Joshua, the Nigerian-British boxer and past world heavyweight champion, was recently involved in a fatal car accident in Nigeria. The tragic incident claimed the lives of two passengers.

The Lagos state commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotoso, confirmed the accident via social media platform X. Ambulances were dispatched to the scene immediately. Local reports reveal that Joshua was transferred to a hospital for medical attention.

A statement from Olusegun Ogungbemide, spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps, cited speeding as the accident's primary cause. The vehicle lost control during an overtaking attempt, crashing into a stationary truck. Photos online show Joshua emerging from the wreck amid visible pain.

