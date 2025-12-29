Frenzied Filing: Political Heavyweights Enter Pune Municipal Race

A dramatic increase in nomination filings occurred on Monday for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, bringing the total number to 743 across 15 ward offices. According to election officials, Monday's surge is indicative of heightened political activity ahead of the deadline on December 30.

Monday saw several key political figures declaring their candidacies. Shiv Sena leader Nana Bhangire entered the race from ward number 41, while BJP's Ganesh Bidkar and Congress's Prashant Jagtap filed from wards 24 and 18 respectively. The final number of contestants will be confirmed on January 3, after the withdrawal deadline.

The elections are slated for January 15, alongside those in 28 other civic bodies in Maharashtra, with vote counting set for the following day. Election authorities assure they are ready to manage the nominations process and facilitate smooth elections as parties like the Shiv Sena, BJP, and Congress gear up for a competitive battle.

