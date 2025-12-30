Trump Warns of Swift Action Against Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, emphasizing that the U.S. is prepared to launch new attacks should Iran proceed with rebuilding its nuclear program. This declaration was made at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump was firm in his stance, indicating a 'knock them down' approach if Iran continues with its nuclear ambitions. He stated that swift military action would be taken to prevent any threat from escalating.

However, Trump also mentioned the possibility of negotiating a new deal with Iran, calling it a 'much smarter' alternative. This dual strategy reflects his administration's commitment to both deter potential threats and explore diplomatic solutions.