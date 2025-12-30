Left Menu

Trump Warns of Swift Action Against Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

U.S. President Donald Trump stated intentions to quickly retaliate if Iran attempts to rebuild its nuclear program. He expressed these intentions while meeting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Despite threats, Trump remains open to negotiating a more comprehensive deal with Iran, describing it as a smarter approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:33 IST
Trump Warns of Swift Action Against Iran's Nuclear Ambitions
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran, emphasizing that the U.S. is prepared to launch new attacks should Iran proceed with rebuilding its nuclear program. This declaration was made at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump was firm in his stance, indicating a 'knock them down' approach if Iran continues with its nuclear ambitions. He stated that swift military action would be taken to prevent any threat from escalating.

However, Trump also mentioned the possibility of negotiating a new deal with Iran, calling it a 'much smarter' alternative. This dual strategy reflects his administration's commitment to both deter potential threats and explore diplomatic solutions.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Bhandup: Fatal Reversal Accident Involving BEST Bus

Tragedy Strikes in Bhandup: Fatal Reversal Accident Involving BEST Bus

 India
2
U.S. Launches Covert Operation in Venezuela Targeting Drug Vessels

U.S. Launches Covert Operation in Venezuela Targeting Drug Vessels

 Global
3
Trump and Netanyahu Unite Against Iran Amid Ceasefire Challenges

Trump and Netanyahu Unite Against Iran Amid Ceasefire Challenges

 Global
4
Market Volatility as U.S. Stocks Dip Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Market Volatility as U.S. Stocks Dip Amid Geopolitical Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025