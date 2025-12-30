Left Menu

Ex-BJP MLA and Allies Accused in Assault and Vandalism Case

An ex-BJP MLA and a former block head are among 26 individuals facing charges of assault, criminal intimidation, and vandalism in Raniganj tehsil following a confrontation with a former minister and his supporters. The incident involved threats, property damage, and physical altercation. Police are investigating the case.

  • Country:
  • India

An ex-BJP MLA and a former block head are among 26 people charged with assault, criminal intimidation, and vandalism in Raniganj tehsil, according to local police.

The police filed an FIR on Monday night, naming six individuals and implicating 20 unidentified others in relation to an attack on a former minister and his associates.

The confrontation occurred on December 27 when the minister's party was intercepted, leading to threats, property damage, and a physical altercation. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

