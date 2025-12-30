Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Rebuts Amit Shah's Election Claims

The Trinamool Congress countered Amit Shah's claim of winning a majority in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, stating it as baseless. Senior TMC leaders criticized Shah's remarks, asserting that the BJP would not secure even 50 seats and highlighting BJP's focus on temple-based polarizing politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:43 IST
Trinamool Congress Rebuts Amit Shah's Election Claims
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday issued a sharp rebuttal against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of spreading misinformation about the BJP's prospects in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Bratya Basu, a senior TMC leader and state education minister, dismissed Shah's statements as empty and overconfident, claiming that the BJP would struggle to even pass the 50-seat mark.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar criticized Shah's denial of the BJP's temple-based politics, asserting that such political strategies were rejected by Bengal's electorate in both the 2019 and 2024 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

