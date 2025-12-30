Trinamool Congress Rebuts Amit Shah's Election Claims

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday issued a sharp rebuttal against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of spreading misinformation about the BJP's prospects in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Bratya Basu, a senior TMC leader and state education minister, dismissed Shah's statements as empty and overconfident, claiming that the BJP would struggle to even pass the 50-seat mark.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar criticized Shah's denial of the BJP's temple-based politics, asserting that such political strategies were rejected by Bengal's electorate in both the 2019 and 2024 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)