Debate Heats Up Over MGNREGA Repeal: A Call for Action

An open letter from a collective of scientists, academicians, and civil society organizations calls on the central government to amend rather than abolish the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Claiming around 350 signatories, the letter criticizes the proposed replacement, the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB-G RAM G). It argues that MGNREGA's demand-driven ethos fosters local democracy and social accountability, while the normative design of VB-G RAM G could dismantle these essential community empowerment mechanisms.

The letter also addresses concerns such as resource misappropriation and inequitable fiscal burdens on states. It warns that introducing rigid digital processes may not resolve these issues but calls for solutions that enhance community empowerment to fulfill MGNREGA's objectives effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)