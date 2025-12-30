Tensions Escalate in Yemen as UAE-Backed Forces Seize Key Territories
Saudi Arabia bombed Yemen's port city of Mukalla, targeting UAE-backed separatists. The Southern Transitional Council seized Hadramout and Mahra, fueled by regional power dynamics and sectarian grievances. This escalation threatens the fragile political landscape in Yemen, risking new conflicts in the region.
- Country:
- Qatar
Saudi Arabia escalated tensions in Yemen by targeting the port city of Mukalla, focusing on United Arab Emirates-backed separatist forces. This critical assault impacts a nation situated along pivotal international trade routes, potentially heightening instability in the Persian Gulf.
UAE-supported Southern Transitional Council forces have seized dominance in Hadramout and Mahra provinces, including oil facilities, challenging the political arrangement among anti-Houthi allies. Concurrently, the withdrawal of UAE forces from Yemen signifies the growing complexity in regional geopolitical alliances.
The intricate sectarian dynamics have generated a humanitarian crisis and fueled a decade-long civil war. Escalating actions by UAE-backed factions could reshape future negotiations and redefine the balance of power, amplifying stakes for both regional and international stakeholders involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Houthi
- STC
- Hadramout
- Mahra
- Persian Gulf
- geopolitics
- trade routes