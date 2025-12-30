Tensions Escalate in Yemen as UAE-Backed Forces Seize Key Territories

Saudi Arabia escalated tensions in Yemen by targeting the port city of Mukalla, focusing on United Arab Emirates-backed separatist forces. This critical assault impacts a nation situated along pivotal international trade routes, potentially heightening instability in the Persian Gulf.

UAE-supported Southern Transitional Council forces have seized dominance in Hadramout and Mahra provinces, including oil facilities, challenging the political arrangement among anti-Houthi allies. Concurrently, the withdrawal of UAE forces from Yemen signifies the growing complexity in regional geopolitical alliances.

The intricate sectarian dynamics have generated a humanitarian crisis and fueled a decade-long civil war. Escalating actions by UAE-backed factions could reshape future negotiations and redefine the balance of power, amplifying stakes for both regional and international stakeholders involved.

