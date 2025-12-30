Punjab Assembly Conflict: Uncertainty Over Rebel Akali MLA's Allegiance

Chaos erupted in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday as Congress's Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, demanded clarity on the political allegiance of rebel Akali MLA Sukwinder Kumar Sukhi.

The issue arose during discussions on a resolution opposing the newly-passed VB-G RAM G Act, with Bajwa interrupting Sukhi's address, questioning his allegiance. The Deputy Speaker intervened, emphasizing the resolution's importance over Sukhi's party status.

The situation escalated when AAP MLA Aman Arora confirmed that Sukhi aligned with AAP, parallel to rebel Congress MLA Sandeep Jakhar. Despite Sukhi's defection from SAD to AAP, Congress MLAs continued their inquiry. The special session, called by the AAP government, aimed to counter the new legislation replacing MGNREGA.

(With inputs from agencies.)