West Bengal Poll Preparations: High-Rise Housing Complexes Set for New Polling Stations

Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti has directed district election officers in key West Bengal districts to propose the establishment of polling stations within large residential complexes.

During his visit, Bharti discussed the preparations with district magistrates and assessed the progress of the ongoing hearings related to the electoral roll revisions.

His directives come as the state gears up for the assembly elections, slated for early next year, underscoring the Election Commission's focus on seamless voter access.

(With inputs from agencies.)