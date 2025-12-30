Left Menu

West Bengal Poll Preparations: High-Rise Housing Complexes Set for New Polling Stations

Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti urged district election officers in West Bengal to propose establishing polling stations in high-rise buildings and gated communities with over 300 residents, as assembly elections approach. Bharti reviewed the poll preparations and ongoing SIR hearings during his state visit.

Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 23:24 IST
Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti has directed district election officers in key West Bengal districts to propose the establishment of polling stations within large residential complexes.

During his visit, Bharti discussed the preparations with district magistrates and assessed the progress of the ongoing hearings related to the electoral roll revisions.

His directives come as the state gears up for the assembly elections, slated for early next year, underscoring the Election Commission's focus on seamless voter access.

