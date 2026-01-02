Left Menu

Intense Battle: Thane Civic Polls Attracts 649 Candidates

A total of 649 candidates are vying for seats in the Thane civic polls scheduled for January 15. The withdrawal period resulted in 269 candidates stepping out, with significant activity in the Wagle and Kalwa wards. Notably, Majiwada-Manpada and Lokmanya-Savarkarnagar have a strong candidate presence.

Updated: 02-01-2026 22:47 IST
The political arena in Thane is heating up as 649 candidates remain in the running for the upcoming civic polls set for January 15, according to a local official. This development follows the conclusion of the nomination withdrawal period on a busy Friday at 3 PM.

During the two-day withdrawal window, 269 contenders pulled out, narrowing the field in several wards. The Wagle ward is seeing notable activity with 36 candidates still in the fray despite 50 withdrawals, marking a record for the area. Meanwhile, Kalwa faced a stringent vetting process with 21 nominations declared invalid.

In terms of candidate density, the Majiwada-Manpada area leads with 92 aspiring leaders, closely followed by 83 in Lokmanya-Savarkarnagar and 82 in Kalwa. Voters are poised to choose from a wide spectrum of candidates as the election approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

