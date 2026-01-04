France Urges Peaceful Transfer of Power in Venezuela
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia to assist in a peaceful power transition after U.S. forces captured President Nicolas Maduro. Macron emphasized the importance of a democratic transition in Venezuela, led by future President Urrutia, elected in 2024.
In a significant geopolitical development, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia to play a key role in overseeing a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela.
This call comes in light of the dramatic arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. armed forces. Macron emphasized that the forthcoming transition must be peaceful and democratic, honoring the will of the Venezuelan populace.
Highlighting Urrutia's potential leadership, Macron expressed hope that once elected in 2024, he would expedite this important transition for Venezuela.
