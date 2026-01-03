Left Menu

Venezuela in Turmoil: Uncertainty over President's Whereabouts

Venezuela is engulfed in uncertainty as US forces reportedly capture President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has demanded proof of life, appearing on state TV to highlight the government's lack of information about the president's whereabouts, amidst ongoing US pressure.

03-01-2026
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuela is facing political upheaval as Vice President Delcy Rodriguez publicly announced the government's uncertainty regarding the whereabouts of President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

Speaking on state television, Rodriguez demanded proof of life following a large-scale strike by US forces, which reportedly led to Maduro's capture.

This dramatic event follows intensified pressure from Washington, culminating in President Trump announcing the extraordinary operation via social media, further escalating tensions between the two nations.

