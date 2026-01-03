Left Menu

Mausam Noor's Political U-Turn: Back to Congress

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor rejoined the Congress ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. Her tenure ends in April, and she is set to contest from Malda. Noor was previously a Congress Lok Sabha MP from 2009 to 2019, representing Malda.

In a significant political development, Mausam Noor, currently a Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP, has announced her return to the Congress party. This move comes as part of her preparation for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

Noor's term as a Rajya Sabha MP concludes in April, and she is anticipated to run for a legislative assembly seat from Malda, where she has previously served as a two-time Lok Sabha MP for the Congress party between 2009 and 2019.

The announcement took place at the Congress headquarters with senior party figures Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmed Mir, and PCC president Shubhankar Sarkar marking her return with a warm welcome, signaling a consolidation of strength for Congress in the region.

