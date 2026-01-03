Mausam Benazir Noor's Comeback Sparks Political Waves in Malda

Mausam Benazir Noor's rejoining of the Congress has shifted the political tides in Malda, West Bengal, unsettling the previously stable district ahead of pivotal state elections. Her return highlights the fragile nature of state alliances and could potentially alter the political landscape.

Her comeback marks a significant moment for Congress, which aims to regain its historical stronghold while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) grapples with internal and external challenges. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) views these shifts as opportunities to capitalize on potential vote splits and strengthen its presence.

This transition embodies broader political dynamics, as the TMC seeks to secure its 2021 electoral gains, while Congress and BJP strategize to redefine voter loyalties. The upcoming elections promise to be a battleground for influence in a district with deep political roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)