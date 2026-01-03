Left Menu

Mausam Benazir Noor's Comeback Sparks Political Waves in Malda

Mausam Benazir Noor's return to Congress reignites political dynamics in Malda, disrupting historical equations and challenging TMC's hold. Her move underscores a shift in Bengal politics, spotlighting Congress's revival efforts and BJP's strategic voter base manipulation. The 2026 elections could redefine party alliances and electoral strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:50 IST
Mausam Benazir Noor's Comeback Sparks Political Waves in Malda
  • Country:
  • India

Mausam Benazir Noor's rejoining of the Congress has shifted the political tides in Malda, West Bengal, unsettling the previously stable district ahead of pivotal state elections. Her return highlights the fragile nature of state alliances and could potentially alter the political landscape.

Her comeback marks a significant moment for Congress, which aims to regain its historical stronghold while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) grapples with internal and external challenges. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) views these shifts as opportunities to capitalize on potential vote splits and strengthen its presence.

This transition embodies broader political dynamics, as the TMC seeks to secure its 2021 electoral gains, while Congress and BJP strategize to redefine voter loyalties. The upcoming elections promise to be a battleground for influence in a district with deep political roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Air Quality Struggles: Is Beyond City Borders

Delhi's Air Quality Struggles: Is Beyond City Borders

 India
2
BJP Accuses Congress Leaders of Ignoring Religious Minority Atrocities Query

BJP Accuses Congress Leaders of Ignoring Religious Minority Atrocities Query

 India
3
Surprise US Military Strike Captures Venezuelan President

Surprise US Military Strike Captures Venezuelan President

 United States
4
Kerala Ex-Minister Antony Raju Convicted in Evidence Tampering Case

Kerala Ex-Minister Antony Raju Convicted in Evidence Tampering Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026