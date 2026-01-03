Iran's Supreme Leader Addresses Nationwide Protests

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, addressed the nation on Saturday in response to the protests shaking the country, stating that 'rioters must be put in their place.' His comments may provide authorities with the impetus to adopt a more stringent approach towards the demonstrators, who have now been taking to the streets for over a week.

The widespread protests have largely been fueled by economic grievances, especially given the drastic devaluation of Iran's rial, which now trades at approximately 1.4 million to one U.S. dollar. These economic difficulties have left many Iranians frustrated and eager for change.

Observers suggest that Khamenei's statement could signal an impending intensification of the government's measures to quell the unrest, as the nation grapples with ongoing economic challenges and public dissatisfaction.