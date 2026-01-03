Iran's supreme leader, addressing the protests rattling his nation, says that 'rioters must be put in their place,' reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 03-01-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 16:23 IST
Iran's supreme leader, addressing the protests rattling his nation, says that 'rioters must be put in their place,' reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- supreme leader
- protests
- rioters
- AP report
- tension
- unrest
- nation
- order
- instability
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Elections
Tensions Rise: U.S. Captures Venezuelan Leader
US Launches Night Strike in Venezuela: Capture of Maduro Sparks Global Tensions
Iran's Protests: A Nation on Edge Amid Economic Struggles and Political Tensions
Tensions Escalate: Alleged Attack on Woman Block Development Officer in Odisha