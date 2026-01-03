U.S. Captures Venezuelan President Maduro Amidst International Controversy

The U.S. government announced the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, following allegations of his involvement in drug trafficking and election fraud. President Donald Trump revealed that the operation, conducted in collaboration with U.S. law enforcement, led to Maduro being flown out of Venezuela and into U.S. custody.

The intervention, reminiscent of past U.S. actions in Latin America, has ignited international critique. Venezuelan officials have condemned the strike, attributing U.S. intentions to a desire for control over the country's vast oil reserves. Reuters reported civilian and military casualties, though specific numbers were undisclosed.

With the Caracas government declaring a national emergency, and Maduro potentially facing U.S. criminal charges, questions persist about the legality of the U.S. operation. The strikes coincide with a tense geopolitical atmosphere, as allies of Venezuela like Russia and Iran express their opposition.