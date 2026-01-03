Left Menu

U.S. Captures Venezuelan President Maduro Amidst International Controversy

The U.S. has captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, sparking international discussion. The operation follows accusations of drug trafficking and election rigging. Venezuela cites U.S. interest in its oil reserves. The move has awakened memories of past American interventions in Latin America. Legal and political implications for the U.S. remain unclear.

The U.S. government announced the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, following allegations of his involvement in drug trafficking and election fraud. President Donald Trump revealed that the operation, conducted in collaboration with U.S. law enforcement, led to Maduro being flown out of Venezuela and into U.S. custody.

The intervention, reminiscent of past U.S. actions in Latin America, has ignited international critique. Venezuelan officials have condemned the strike, attributing U.S. intentions to a desire for control over the country's vast oil reserves. Reuters reported civilian and military casualties, though specific numbers were undisclosed.

With the Caracas government declaring a national emergency, and Maduro potentially facing U.S. criminal charges, questions persist about the legality of the U.S. operation. The strikes coincide with a tense geopolitical atmosphere, as allies of Venezuela like Russia and Iran express their opposition.

