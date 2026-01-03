Left Menu

Dilip Ghosh's Political Resurgence: A Game Changer for Bengal BJP?

Dilip Ghosh, former Bengal BJP president, has regained relevance amid speculation of his political reactivation. Once sidelined, Ghosh's engagement with the grassroots now surges. His newfound prominence raises questions about strategic plans for upcoming elections and possible recalibration in Bengal BJP's leadership dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:27 IST
Dilip Ghosh
  • Country:
  • India

The political scene in West Bengal has been reignited by the resurgence of Dilip Ghosh, the former president of the Bengal BJP. Once sidelined, Ghosh is demonstrating a renewed vigor in statewide politics, marked by increased public engagement and strategic meetings.

In recent months, Ghosh's activities have shifted from relative obscurity to a bustling return, fueled by his attendance at a crucial meeting with BJP's chief poll strategist Amit Shah. This invitation underscores his re-emergence as a significant player ahead of the future electoral battles.

As Ghosh rekindles interactions with party workers and leaders across the state, his influence is seen as a potential counterbalance to existing leadership narratives. While it remains unclear if this visibility will translate into formal power, Ghosh's return is already stirring the dynamics within the Bengal BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

