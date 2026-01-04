BJP vs TMC: Political Verbal Duel Heats Up Ahead of West Bengal Elections

In the heated run-up to the West Bengal Assembly elections, tensions have boiled over between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC). Senior BJP leader Prakash Reddy has retaliated against sharp criticisms from TMC's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, cautioning that TMC leaders are losing their composure as the electoral battle looms.

Reacting to Banerjee's fierce rhetoric at a recent rally, Reddy suggested that the aggressive language reflects frustration and a lack of confidence amid imminent political challenges. He emphasized that voters would ultimately decide the outcome of these contests, urging candidates to rely on public judgment rather than verbal attacks.

In a fiery address during his 'Abar Jitbe Bangla' campaign in Alipurduar, Banerjee likened the BJP to a 'snake,' imploring voters to oust them in the upcoming elections. Further fueling the rivalry, he alleged BJP's intentions to alter the Constitution and criticized their assertions about illegal immigrants in Bengal as part of defaming tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)