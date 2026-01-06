Capitol Clash: Five Years On, A Divided Narrative Persists

Five years have passed since the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, yet the divide in how it is remembered has only deepened. In Congressional halls, Democrats have accused Republicans of whitewashing the event's history. Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, delivered an upbeat speech to Republican lawmakers, choosing not to dwell on the riot caused by his supporters.

At the heart of the nation's capital, Trump entertained with jokes and his signature song, "YMCA," at a venue newly renamed the "Trump-Kennedy Center." He briefly mentioned the riot during an 82-minute speech, criticizing both the congressional investigation and media coverage of the attack. The session contrasted Democrats' efforts to keep the event's memory alive, as they recall the thousands of Trump supporters storming the Capitol, challenging the 2020 election results.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries underscored the ongoing fight for historical accuracy. He joined other Democrats in marking the attack's anniversary, vowing to resist any attempts to rewrite history. Within a polarized Washington, Trump hinted at a possible third presidential run in 2028, despite constitutional limits, as debates over election integrity linger in the aftermath of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)