Prakash Javadekar's Strategic Meeting with Vellappally Natesan: A Political Undercurrent?

In a move layered with political implications, Prakash Javadekar, a senior BJP leader and Kerala in-charge, visited Vellappally Natesan, the SNDP Yogam general secretary, on Sunday. This meeting, though described as friendly, holds significance as parties gear up for this year's Assembly election.

Javadekar arrived at Natesan's residence around 11.30 a.m., accompanied by BJP leader Sandeep Vachaspati. The interaction between Javadekar and Natesan, who has been perceived to lean towards CPI(M), is viewed with interest, particularly as Natesan's son Thushar leads the NDA-aligned Bharath Dharma Jana Sena.

Amid this backdrop, the BJP's recent success at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has been likened to a pivotal moment similar to the party's breakthrough in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, Natesan's controversial remarks continue to echo across political circles, drawing criticism from UDF leaders, though the BJP and CPI(M) remain silent on the matter.

