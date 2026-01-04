Left Menu

Controversy Erupts in Maharashtra Civic Polls as Opposition Allegations Fly

Opposition parties Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS raised concerns over allegations of electoral malpractice following the unopposed election of 32 BJP and Shiv Sena candidates in Maharashtra's Thane district. Accusations include coercion and misuse of government machinery, with calls for legal action and a demand for the NOTA voting option.

In Maharashtra's Thane district, local politics is in disarray following allegations by the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS of foul play in recent civic elections. Accusations are mounting after 32 candidates from the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena secured unopposed victories.

The Opposition charged that the state apparatus and police were complicit in ensuring these wins. They highlighted the withdrawal of three Sena (UBT) candidates, allegedly under duress or through bribes, without consulting their party leadership. A formal complaint was lodged at the Srinagar police station, demanding investigations into these resignations.

Speculation further intensified when a video emerged, purportedly showing a police officer escorting a candidate to a BJP leader's residence. Calls grow for legal action and the provision of a NOTA option, underscoring a deepening rift in Maharashtra's political landscape.

