The Trump Doctrine: Redefining America's Influence in the Western Hemisphere

President Trump's recent military operation in Venezuela has reignited discussions on the historical Monroe Doctrine, a guiding tenet of U.S. foreign policy since President James Monroe's era. This doctrine, initially designed to deter European interference in the Americas, was once again referenced as rationale for capturing Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to face charges in the U.S.

The Monroe Doctrine's application has evolved over time, previously justifying interventions in Latin America. Trump, aligning with his predecessors like Roosevelt, has pushed the 'Trump Corollary'—a strategy aimed at maintaining American dominance in the Western Hemisphere, highlighting national security and regional stability as core objectives.

By leveraging the doctrine, Trump's administration has demonstrated a strong stance against foreign adversaries in the region. This strategic move underscores a reimagined military presence aimed at combating narcotics and controlling migration, challenging the 'America First' philosophy with potential long-term involvement.