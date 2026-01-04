Cash Controversy Caught on Camera: TMC's Alleged Land Deal Exposed

A controversial video has emerged, apparently showing bundles of currency notes on a table with TMC leader Mohammad Giasuddin Mondal seated behind it. The footage has stirred a political storm in West Bengal.

The video, which PTI could not independently verify, shows Mondal sitting alongside businessman Rakibul Islam, with a hefty sum of cash displayed. During the clip, a voice questions a purchase transaction, while another person enters carrying more money.

Despite allegations of illicit dealings, Mondal dismissed the claims, stating the video is from 2022 and relates to a land deal. The TMC stands ready to act if the video's authenticity and wrongdoing are established. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP calls for a central investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)