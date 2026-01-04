Cash Controversy Caught on Camera: TMC's Alleged Land Deal Exposed
A video showing TMC leader Mohammad Giasuddin Mondal with bundles of currency notes has surfaced, inciting political dispute in West Bengal. Allegations of illicit transactions surround the footage, which Mondal claims is old and tied to a legitimate land deal. An investigation promises potential repercussions.
A controversial video has emerged, apparently showing bundles of currency notes on a table with TMC leader Mohammad Giasuddin Mondal seated behind it. The footage has stirred a political storm in West Bengal.
The video, which PTI could not independently verify, shows Mondal sitting alongside businessman Rakibul Islam, with a hefty sum of cash displayed. During the clip, a voice questions a purchase transaction, while another person enters carrying more money.
Despite allegations of illicit dealings, Mondal dismissed the claims, stating the video is from 2022 and relates to a land deal. The TMC stands ready to act if the video's authenticity and wrongdoing are established. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP calls for a central investigation.
