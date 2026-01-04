Crisis in Venezuela: U.S. Detention of Maduro Sparks Global Debate

The unexpected arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States has sparked significant unease across the country. Government officials in Caracas pledge their unified support for Maduro, labeling the arrest as a 'kidnapping' while urging citizens to stay calm amidst escalating tensions.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, temporarily stepping in as leader, finds herself under intense scrutiny. Though recognized for her pragmatic approach, Rodriguez faces criticism over U.S. allegations of her willingness to cooperate. Meanwhile, apprehension grows among Venezuelans as they navigate the crisis, stocking up essentials amidst uncertainty.

As streets remain tense yet eerily quiet, debate around the legality of the U.S. actions unfolds on the international stage. Allies like Russia and China criticize the move, as the UN Security Council prepares to discuss potential repercussions. The situation leaves Venezuela grappling with dire economic and political challenges as citizens cling to a fragile hope for stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)