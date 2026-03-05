Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Vision: Forging China's Path to Technological Dominance

At a pivotal National People’s Congress meeting, President Xi Jinping unveiled China's ambitious roadmap aimed at economic growth and technological supremacy amid rising tensions with the U.S. The plan emphasizes tech self-reliance, military modernization, financial reform, population growth strategies, and food security measures as key priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 09:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 09:21 IST
In a significant political gathering in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined a comprehensive roadmap for China's future development, amidst growing high-tech competition with the U.S. and increasing geopolitical tensions. The National People's Congress, known as China's legislative body, introduced a new Five-Year Plan highlighting economic, industrial, and defense priorities.

China aims to achieve a 4.5%-5% economic growth rate, slightly below last year's 5%, indicating a shift towards curbing industrial overcapacity and rebalancing the economy. With a focus on technological dominance, Beijing is accelerating efforts in R&D for AI and quantum technology, addressing the challenge posed by U.S. rivalry.

Defense spending is set to increase by 7% in 2026, underscoring China's desire to modernize its military capabilities amidst regional tensions. Meanwhile, significant financial reforms are underway, with a 300 billion yuan injection into state-owned banks to counteract economic challenges. Additionally, initiatives to build a childbirth-friendly society and improve food security are key components of China's strategy.

