Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; Grants Bail to Five Others in Delhi Riots Case

In a pivotal decision, the Supreme Court on Monday refused bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, charged in a case linked to the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. However, the court approved bail for five other accused, marking a significant development in the high-profile case.

Following the decision, the wife of Shifa Ur Rehman, one of the individuals granted bail, expressed gratitude and hoped for similar reprieves for Khalid and Imam. Her comments underscored the relief and continued legal challenges faced by the families involved.

Lawyer Sarim Javed, representing Gulfisha Fatima, one of the bailed individuals, described the Supreme Court's decision as a massive relief. The court recognized that the five granted bail bore a limited level of culpability, while for Khalid and Imam, the court distinguished their cases, suggesting they could seek bail again after one year due to the case's complexity.

