India Fortifies Coastline with Commissioning of Pollution Control Vessel 'Samudra Pratap'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared that the Indian Coast Guard has rendered the nation's coastline impenetrable to hostile forces. Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the ICG's first pollution control vessel, 'Samudra Pratap', Singh stressed the deterrence the Coast Guard poses to any potential threats.

During the ceremony, Singh linked the commissioning of 'Samudra Pratap' to India's comprehensive maritime vision, recognizing marine resources as a shared global heritage. He emphasized India's commitment to peace, stability, and environmental stewardship on the international stage.

The Defence Minister praised India's role as a responsible maritime power amid global uncertainties. Singh underscored the importance of enhancing maritime governance and cooperation, urging the Indian Coast Guard to set international standards through advanced operational practices and innovations.