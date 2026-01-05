Syrian-Israeli Talks Resume: Aiming for Security and Sovereignty

Syrian and Israeli officials are poised to resume US-mediated negotiations in Paris, with hopes set on reaching a security agreement to ease the enduring tensions between the two nations, according to an informed Syrian official who revealed the proceedings on condition of anonymity.

The Syrian delegation in the talks will be led by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, alongside Hussein Salameh, the head of the General Intelligence Directorate. The primary goal for Syria is to revive a 1974 disengagement agreement that established a UN-supervised buffer zone in southern Syria and secure Israeli withdrawal from the area, which has been under Israeli control for over a year.

In light of the political changes in Syria, following a leadership overhaul in December 2024 with Ahmad al-Sharaa taking office, Israel has been wary of Syria's new Islamist government. Despite al-Sharaa's assurances of seeking peace, Israel has maintained a temporary military presence, citing security concerns, and has conducted military operations in the region. Discussions had come to a standstill last year, but the new round of talks aims to negotiate the withdrawal of Israeli forces and restore Syria's full sovereignty without external interference.

