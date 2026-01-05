Dramatic Capture: Maduro's Fall Shakes U.S.-Venezuela Relations

Nicolas Maduro, the deposed Venezuelan leader, faced drug charges in a New York court on Monday after being captured by U.S. forces in a bold operation. The event marked the most significant American intervention in Latin America since the 1989 Panama invasion, raising questions about international law and U.S. motives.

Maduro, accused of overseeing a cocaine-trafficking network in collaboration with major drug cartels, was captured alongside his wife, Cilia Flores. They were swiftly moved from a detention center to a Manhattan federal court for a hearing. Despite his claims of innocence, the U.S. aims to tap into Venezuela's vast oil resources amid ongoing sanctions and economic decline.

The operation has received mixed global reactions, with allies of Venezuela condemning the raid and U.S. allies advocating for dialogue. The UN Security Council is set to debate the legality of Maduro's capture, as Venezuela remains politically unstable and economically challenged, adding to global geopolitical tensions.

