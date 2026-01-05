Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Maduro's Fall Shakes U.S.-Venezuela Relations

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro was captured by U.S. forces and brought to trial in New York on drug charges. His capture has sparked a geopolitical stir, with Trump's administration eyeing Venezuela's vast oil reserves while facing global criticism and diplomatic challenges, including a UN debate on the legality of the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:00 IST
Dramatic Capture: Maduro's Fall Shakes U.S.-Venezuela Relations
Nicolas Maduro

Nicolas Maduro, the deposed Venezuelan leader, faced drug charges in a New York court on Monday after being captured by U.S. forces in a bold operation. The event marked the most significant American intervention in Latin America since the 1989 Panama invasion, raising questions about international law and U.S. motives.

Maduro, accused of overseeing a cocaine-trafficking network in collaboration with major drug cartels, was captured alongside his wife, Cilia Flores. They were swiftly moved from a detention center to a Manhattan federal court for a hearing. Despite his claims of innocence, the U.S. aims to tap into Venezuela's vast oil resources amid ongoing sanctions and economic decline.

The operation has received mixed global reactions, with allies of Venezuela condemning the raid and U.S. allies advocating for dialogue. The UN Security Council is set to debate the legality of Maduro's capture, as Venezuela remains politically unstable and economically challenged, adding to global geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameroon's Indomitable Lions: Triumph in the Face of Adversity

Cameroon's Indomitable Lions: Triumph in the Face of Adversity

 Global
2
Congress Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' Against Scheme Replacement

Congress Launches 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' Against Scheme Replacement

 India
3
Venezuela's Deposed Leader Maduro Faces U.S. Justice in New York Court

Venezuela's Deposed Leader Maduro Faces U.S. Justice in New York Court

 United States
4
Revolutionizing Aquaculture: India's First Integrated RAS Trout Farm Unveiled

Revolutionizing Aquaculture: India's First Integrated RAS Trout Farm Unveile...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026