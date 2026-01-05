Left Parties Rally Against US Actions in Venezuela
In West Bengal, Left parties protested against perceived US aggression in Venezuela. Demonstrations targeted the capture of Venezuelan President Maduro, denouncing it as a sovereignty violation. Leaders accused the US of aiming to control Venezuela’s oil resources, warning this could destabilize global peace.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent display of dissent, Left parties in West Bengal staged protests on Monday condemning the United States' actions in Venezuela, which they characterized as undue aggression.
The rallies, which took place in key locations such as Kolkata, Bardhaman, and Nadia districts, featured slogans against US President Donald Trump. Effigies were burned as protestors decried the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, labeling it a direct assault on national sovereignty.
Speakers, including those from CPI and CPI(ML) Liberation, alleged the US had ulterior motives of seizing Venezuela's oil under false pretenses, posing a threat to global peace. They demanded international solidarity in respecting Venezuela's right to self-determination.
