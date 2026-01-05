German Chancellor's India Visit: Strengthening Ties

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to embark on a two-day diplomatic mission to India, aiming to bolster ties between the two nations. His itinerary from January 12 to 13 emphasizes strengthening cooperation across sectors like trade, investment, defense, and technology.

The visit marks Merz's first as Chancellor to India, as the country seeks to deepen economic connections with Europe amidst ongoing global trade tensions, including the United States' tariffs on Indian goods. Merz will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad to assess the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Merz are scheduled to engage with business and industry leaders in a bid to enhance collaboration, particularly focusing on trade, technology, and clean energy initiatives. Discussions will also touch upon global geopolitical issues, notably the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

