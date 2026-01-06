Left Menu

Venezuela's Tumult: Trump, Politics, and Military Maneuvers

Republican lawmakers confirm that President Trump does not plan to occupy Venezuela despite military involvement. Concerns arise over perceived imperialistic motives tied to Venezuela's oil reserves. The U.S. Senate is set to vote on a resolution requiring congressional approval for further military actions in Venezuela.

In a closed-door briefing on Monday, Republican lawmakers confirmed that President Donald Trump does not plan to occupy or nation-build in Venezuela. Despite the U.S. military operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, lawmakers emphasized the operation's limited scope.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader, expressed dissatisfaction with the administration's unclear strategy regarding Venezuela's future. Schumer and other Democrats are pushing for a Senate vote on whether further military action in Venezuela requires congressional approval.

Tensions remain high as Trump's administration accuses Maduro of drug trafficking, while the prospect of accessing Venezuela's extensive oil reserves looms large, intensifying U.S. interests and evoking accusations of imperialism.

