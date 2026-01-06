Siddaramaiah's Remarkable Political Journey: From Janata Parivar to Karnataka's Longest Serving CM

After intense negotiations with his deputy, Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah is poised to make history as Karnataka's longest-serving Chief Minister.

Once a strong anti-Congress advocate rooted in the 'Janata Parivar,' Siddaramaiah's journey to this milestone is extraordinary, marking a significant political transformation for the 77-year-old.

As he enters his second term, Siddaramaiah will surpass the record of the late Devaraj Urs, noted for his tenure as CM, recognized for advancing social justice and land reforms in Karnataka.