Siddaramaiah's Remarkable Political Journey: From Janata Parivar to Karnataka's Longest Serving CM
Siddaramaiah, Karnataka's Chief Minister, is set to become the state's longest-serving CM. Originally a staunch anti-Congressman, his political journey has been transformative. Overcoming challenges, he has served nearly 2,792 days as CM across two terms, equaling Devaraj Urs' record.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-01-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 09:51 IST
- Country:
- India
After intense negotiations with his deputy, Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah is poised to make history as Karnataka's longest-serving Chief Minister.
Once a strong anti-Congress advocate rooted in the 'Janata Parivar,' Siddaramaiah's journey to this milestone is extraordinary, marking a significant political transformation for the 77-year-old.
As he enters his second term, Siddaramaiah will surpass the record of the late Devaraj Urs, noted for his tenure as CM, recognized for advancing social justice and land reforms in Karnataka.
