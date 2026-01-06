Zelenskiy and Macron Discuss Defense and Diplomacy Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a significant move to bolster Ukraine's defenses, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, focusing on enhancing Ukraine's military capabilities against Russian aggression. The discussions underscored enhancing air defenses to protect Ukraine's populace and infrastructure.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized the necessity of coupling real assistance with diplomatic efforts. Zelenskiy highlighted the ongoing perils faced by Ukraine, as Russian strikes persist in threatening the nation's sovereignty and security.

As part of a broader Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris, these talks are pivotal in rallying allied support for Ukraine. Zelenskiy's statement on social media reiterated the critical need for a united approach in safeguarding Ukraine from further aggression.

