Zelenskiy and Macron Discuss Defense and Diplomacy Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss strengthening Ukraine's defenses against Russia while negotiating a diplomatic solution. He emphasized the need for a combined approach of diplomacy and military aid to protect Ukrainian citizens and infrastructure amid continuous Russian strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:55 IST
  • Ukraine

In a significant move to bolster Ukraine's defenses, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, focusing on enhancing Ukraine's military capabilities against Russian aggression. The discussions underscored enhancing air defenses to protect Ukraine's populace and infrastructure.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized the necessity of coupling real assistance with diplomatic efforts. Zelenskiy highlighted the ongoing perils faced by Ukraine, as Russian strikes persist in threatening the nation's sovereignty and security.

As part of a broader Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris, these talks are pivotal in rallying allied support for Ukraine. Zelenskiy's statement on social media reiterated the critical need for a united approach in safeguarding Ukraine from further aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

