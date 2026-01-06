JNU Campus Controversy: Anti-National Slogans Spark Outrage

Union minister Giriraj Singh strongly condemned the raising of objectionable slogans at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, describing the institution as a stronghold for anti-national elements. Singh accused opposition groups and alleged pro-Pakistan entities of supporting these activities.

The BJP leader's comments came in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to deny bail to JNU student leaders Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, implicated in serious crimes. Singh compared their actions unfavorably to those of Azmal Kasab, a Pakistani terrorist involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Amid the controversy, a video of the incident went viral, fueling a war of words among political figures. BJP members demanded severe penalties for those involved, citing national security concerns. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha underscored the urgency of addressing anti-national sentiments, calling for legislation to curb such incidents.