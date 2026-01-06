Left Menu

JNU Campus Controversy: Anti-National Slogans Spark Outrage

Union minister Giriraj Singh criticizes slogans at JNU describing the campus as influenced by anti-national elements. Singh compares the actions of student leaders Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam to Pakistani terrorist Azmal Kasab. The incident prompts calls for stringent action from BJP leaders amid escalating tensions over anti-national rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:30 IST
JNU Campus Controversy: Anti-National Slogans Spark Outrage
Giriraj Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Giriraj Singh strongly condemned the raising of objectionable slogans at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, describing the institution as a stronghold for anti-national elements. Singh accused opposition groups and alleged pro-Pakistan entities of supporting these activities.

The BJP leader's comments came in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to deny bail to JNU student leaders Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, implicated in serious crimes. Singh compared their actions unfavorably to those of Azmal Kasab, a Pakistani terrorist involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Amid the controversy, a video of the incident went viral, fueling a war of words among political figures. BJP members demanded severe penalties for those involved, citing national security concerns. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha underscored the urgency of addressing anti-national sentiments, calling for legislation to curb such incidents.

TRENDING

1
Trump's 2026 Warning: Midterm Stakes High for Republicans

Trump's 2026 Warning: Midterm Stakes High for Republicans

 United States
2
Winter's Icy Grip Tightens Across North India

Winter's Icy Grip Tightens Across North India

 India
3
Chilling Temperatures Sweep Haryana and Punjab

Chilling Temperatures Sweep Haryana and Punjab

 India
4
Protests Erupt in Latur Over BJP Leader's Remarks on Vilasrao Deshmukh

Protests Erupt in Latur Over BJP Leader's Remarks on Vilasrao Deshmukh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026