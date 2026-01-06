Left Menu

Campus Turmoil: JNU Protest Sparks Nationwide Debate

A protest at JNU stirred nationwide controversy after slogans against PM Modi and Home Minister Shah were allegedly made, linked to the Supreme Court's refusal of bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 riots case. JNU promises stern action against involved students amid a police probe.

New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:05 IST
Campus Turmoil: JNU Protest Sparks Nationwide Debate
  • Country:
  • India

A recent protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has sparked a significant controversy, drawing the attention of the Delhi Police and prompting an inquiry. The protest, marked by slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, came in response to the Supreme Court's decision to deny bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam concerning the 2020 riots conspiracy case.

Amidst the uproar, JNU authorities asserted that any form of unlawful behavior or anti-national activities would not be tolerated. The university registered an FIR regarding the protests and vowed to take strict disciplinary action, including suspension and expulsion, against the students involved in the incident.

The protest has since drawn reactions from political figures, with BJP leaders alleging that the slogans align with an 'Urban Naxal' mindset supported by opposition parties. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other BJP representatives have criticized the protest, emphasizing the need for a crackdown on such activities to maintain national integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

