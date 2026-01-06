Left Menu

Allegations of Threats Stir Controversy at JNU

The BJP has accused JNU students of issuing death threats to PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, allegedly influenced by the Congress and left-wing factions. The controversy stems from slogans raised after activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam were denied bail in the 2020 riots conspiracy case.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that a group of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students issued death threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. This came after a protest in which anti-government slogans were raised, allegedly influenced by the Congress and left-leaning "tukde-tukde" ecosystem.

According to BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, such threats have become commonplace from the Congress, which he accused of using "hate-filled language" for electoral gains. He criticized the Congress's defense of the actions, stating they mask hatred as free speech, following the Supreme Court's refusal to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

BJP leaders, including Union Minister Piyush Goyal and spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, condemned the actions, linking them to "urban-naxal thinking" and asserting that the public will not be swayed by anti-BJP rhetoric. The incident has sparked discussions on the growing tension between political factions at the university and nationwide.

