Heated Words in Maharashtra: Fadnavis Vows to Crush 'Offspring' Intentions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis waded into a heated controversy on Tuesday over a protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) concerning activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid. Fadnavis vowed to crush what he termed the 'unholy intentions' of Imam's ideological progeny following the Supreme Court's refusal to grant bail in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

The riots in question erupted in northeast Delhi amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens, resulting in 53 deaths and over 700 injuries. Protesters at JNU allegedly raised objectionable slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, leading Fadnavis to pledge firm action.

Addressing a separate matter, Fadnavis responded to Union Minister C R Patil's statement about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's community ties. Emphasizing national unity, Fadnavis declared that such great historical figures transcend caste, belonging to the entire country.

