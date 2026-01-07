Left Menu

Finnish Foreign Minister Warns of Russian Hybrid Threat

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen highlighted on Wednesday the imminent Russian threat targeting Europe through hybrid warfare. Addressing the German CSU party in Bavaria, she emphasized that Russia historically responds only to displays of strength, reflecting on Finland's arduous experiences with its eastern neighbor.

Updated: 07-01-2026 18:17 IST
Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen issued a stark warning on Wednesday regarding the persistent Russian threat to Europe through hybrid tactics. Speaking to members of the German conservative CSU party in southern Germany, Valtonen emphasized the enduring nature of this threat.

Valtonen pointed to Finland's historical experiences as evidence of Russia's aggressive tendencies, indicating that the country responds primarily to demonstrations of strength. Her comments reflect growing international concerns about Russia's strategic maneuvers in the region.

The minister's address underscores the importance of unity and preparedness among European nations, as they navigate the challenging geopolitical landscape shaped by Russia's tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

