Yemeni Separatist Leader Opts to Stay in Aden Amidst Saudi Pressure

Amr al-Bidh, a senior official from Yemen's southern separatists, revealed that Aidarous al-Zubaidi chose to remain in Aden due to security concerns. Reports suggest Saudi Arabia warned him to join talks in Riyadh or face bombing threats. The Saudi-led coalition claims al-Zubaidi fled to an unknown location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:07 IST
A senior official from Yemen's southern separatists, Amr al-Bidh, disclosed on Wednesday that their leader, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, decided against traveling to Riyadh. The decision was made to avoid leaving Aden vulnerable to any security threats.

It has been reported that Saudi Arabia issued a stern warning to al-Zubaidi, indicating that he must either engage in dialogue in Riyadh or face military action in Aden.

The situation unfolds as a Saudi-led coalition announced that al-Zubaidi has fled to an uncertain destination, heightening tensions in the already volatile region.

