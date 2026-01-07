Yemeni Separatist Leader Opts to Stay in Aden Amidst Saudi Pressure
Amr al-Bidh, a senior official from Yemen's southern separatists, revealed that Aidarous al-Zubaidi chose to remain in Aden due to security concerns. Reports suggest Saudi Arabia warned him to join talks in Riyadh or face bombing threats. The Saudi-led coalition claims al-Zubaidi fled to an unknown location.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:07 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A senior official from Yemen's southern separatists, Amr al-Bidh, disclosed on Wednesday that their leader, Aidarous al-Zubaidi, decided against traveling to Riyadh. The decision was made to avoid leaving Aden vulnerable to any security threats.
It has been reported that Saudi Arabia issued a stern warning to al-Zubaidi, indicating that he must either engage in dialogue in Riyadh or face military action in Aden.
The situation unfolds as a Saudi-led coalition announced that al-Zubaidi has fled to an uncertain destination, heightening tensions in the already volatile region.
ALSO READ
Cricket Diplomacy: Bangladesh's Security Concerns at T20 World Cup
Zelenskiy's Quest for Global Security Assurances
China and Pakistan Pledge to Intensify Cooperation in Security Amid Terror Threats
Yemen's Southern Separatists and Riyadh Crisis Talks: A Gulf Showdown
UN Security Council Stalemate on Venezuela