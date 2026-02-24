UPDATE 1-Soccer-Paris St Germain's Hakimi to face trial for rape, France Info reports

Moroccan ‌soccer player ​Achraf Hakimi is to face trial for rape, ‌the defender, who plays for Paris St Germain and the Moroccan national squad, said in ‌a social media post on Tuesday. He ‌denies the allegation.

"Today, a rape accusation is enough to justify a trial, even though I deny ⁠it ​and everything ⁠proves it's false," Hakimi said in a post ⁠on X. "This is as unjust to the innocent ​as it is to the genuine victims. ⁠I calmly await this trial, which will allow ⁠the ​truth to come out publicly." The Nanterre prosecutor's office had opened an investigation in ⁠2023 after an allegation of rape was made ⁠against ⁠him.

The prosecutor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

