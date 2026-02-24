Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Paris St Germain's Hakimi to face trial for rape, France Info reports

Moroccan ‌soccer player ​Achraf Hakimi is to face trial for rape, ‌the defender, who plays for Paris St Germain and the Moroccan national squad, said in ‌a social media post on Tuesday. He ‌denies the allegation. "Today, a rape accusation is enough to justify a trial, even though I deny ⁠it ​and everything ⁠proves it's false," Hakimi said in a post ⁠on X.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:04 IST
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Paris St Germain's Hakimi to face trial for rape, France Info reports

Moroccan ‌soccer player ​Achraf Hakimi is to face trial for rape, ‌the defender, who plays for Paris St Germain and the Moroccan national squad, said in ‌a social media post on Tuesday. He ‌denies the allegation.

"Today, a rape accusation is enough to justify a trial, even though I deny ⁠it ​and everything ⁠proves it's false," Hakimi said in a post ⁠on X. "This is as unjust to the innocent ​as it is to the genuine victims. ⁠I calmly await this trial, which will allow ⁠the ​truth to come out publicly." The Nanterre prosecutor's office had opened an investigation in ⁠2023 after an allegation of rape was made ⁠against ⁠him.

The prosecutor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Prices Decline Amid Strong Dollar and Profit Taking

Gold Prices Decline Amid Strong Dollar and Profit Taking

 Global
2
Uttar Pradesh Bans 'Tagging' of Non-Subsidised Fertilisers

Uttar Pradesh Bans 'Tagging' of Non-Subsidised Fertilisers

 India
3
Reddit Challenges UK Fine Over Children's Privacy Practices

Reddit Challenges UK Fine Over Children's Privacy Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Voltas Set to Increase AC Prices Amid Rising Copper Costs and Weakening Rupee

Voltas Set to Increase AC Prices Amid Rising Copper Costs and Weakening Rupe...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026