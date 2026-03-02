Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Municipal Workers Succumb to Toxic Gas Exposure in Indore

Two municipal workers, Karan Yadav and Ajay Dodi, died from asphyxiation due to toxic gas exposure while cleaning a sewerage chamber in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The tragic incident unfolded as an attempt to recover a broken pipe led both workers to succumb to toxic fumes, prompting public outcry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Monday, two municipal workers lost their lives due to exposure to toxic gas while cleaning a sewerage chamber in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The accident occurred as the workers were attempting to remove a broken pipe from the sewer system.

The victims, identified as Karan Yadav and Ajay Dodi, suffered asphyxiation after descending into the chamber. The situation intensified when neither worker, despite rescue efforts, could be revived in time. Their bodies were eventually recovered by the State Disaster Response Force.

Eyewitnesses reported a concerning delay in response by emergency services and criticized the lack of safety equipment for the workers. The incident has sparked a call for better safety protocols and quicker emergency response in municipal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

