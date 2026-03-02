Commission Extends Deadline in Indore Water Contamination Probe

In a recent development, a judicial commission investigating fatalities due to contaminated drinking water in Indore has extended the deadline for evidence submission to April 1. Initially set for February 28, the new deadline aims to allow more people and organizations to contribute necessary material.

According to officials, numerous requests from affected families and concerned parties prompted the extension. The single-member commission, headed by former Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, continues to probe the causes of contamination in the Bhagirathpura area, the fatalities, and the medical impact on residents.

The commission invites submission of complaints related to the incident, medical records, death certificates, and documents highlighting administrative lapses. Authorities noted 22 deaths, although local residents and the Congress claim the number is 36, following an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated water last December.

(With inputs from agencies.)