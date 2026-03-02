Left Menu

Commission Extends Deadline in Indore Water Contamination Probe

A commission investigating the deaths linked to contaminated water in Indore has extended its evidence submission deadline to April 1. The commission aims to gather comprehensive information from affected parties. The probe focuses on the causes of contamination, resulting deaths, medical impact, and administrative lapses.

Updated: 02-03-2026 23:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, a judicial commission investigating fatalities due to contaminated drinking water in Indore has extended the deadline for evidence submission to April 1. Initially set for February 28, the new deadline aims to allow more people and organizations to contribute necessary material.

According to officials, numerous requests from affected families and concerned parties prompted the extension. The single-member commission, headed by former Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, continues to probe the causes of contamination in the Bhagirathpura area, the fatalities, and the medical impact on residents.

The commission invites submission of complaints related to the incident, medical records, death certificates, and documents highlighting administrative lapses. Authorities noted 22 deaths, although local residents and the Congress claim the number is 36, following an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated water last December.

