Iran in Turmoil: Protests, Calls for Change, and Media Blackout
Iranian protests escalate following calls from exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, despite government-imposed communication blackouts. Demonstrators rally against Iran's theocracy, chanting support for Pahlavi. The protests, which began due to economic struggles, now pose a significant challenge to Iran's government, resulting in casualties and numerous arrests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-01-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 11:51 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In the wake of fierce protests, Iranians took to the streets after a call from exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, demanding change despite a government-imposed shutdown of the internet and phone communications.
Eyewitness videos show demonstrators in Tehran and other cities setting fires and chanting against the ruling regime, highlighting a growing dissatisfaction with the government.
The protests have evolved from economic grievances to substantial opposition, marking one of the most significant challenges to the Iranian government since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)