Iran in Turmoil: Protests, Calls for Change, and Media Blackout

In the wake of fierce protests, Iranians took to the streets after a call from exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, demanding change despite a government-imposed shutdown of the internet and phone communications.

Eyewitness videos show demonstrators in Tehran and other cities setting fires and chanting against the ruling regime, highlighting a growing dissatisfaction with the government.

The protests have evolved from economic grievances to substantial opposition, marking one of the most significant challenges to the Iranian government since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)