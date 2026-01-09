Left Menu

Iran under Digital Siege: Protests Spark National Unrest

Iran experienced a nationwide internet blackout to curb protests against soaring inflation and perceived foreign interference. Supreme Leader Khamenei accused protesters of acting on behalf of U.S. President Trump. Demonstrations, fueled by economic distress, have resulted in widespread unrest, violent scenes, and heightened international attention.

Iran has been largely disconnected from the global community as authorities enforced an internet blackout amid growing protests. This digital shutdown affected phone communications, flight operations, and the availability of Iranian news sites.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused demonstrators of being influenced by U.S. interests, specifically pointing to President Donald Trump. The protests, ignited by runaway inflation, have become the largest since 2019, with unrest noted in all provinces and numerous casualties reported.

Despite governmental efforts to control the situation, opposition factions, including Reza Pahlavi, have called for increased public demonstrations. With tensions escalating, President Trump reportedly declined to meet with Pahlavi and expressed reluctance to formally support him. Meanwhile, state media depicted chaos, showing burning vehicles and infrastructure, highlighting the unrest's severity.

