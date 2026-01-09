Pope Leo Urges Global Action for Venezuelan Rights
Pope Leo has urged world governments to respect the will of the Venezuelan people after U.S. forces detained President Nicolas Maduro. In his address, he emphasized the importance of safeguarding human and civil rights to ensure stability and harmony in Venezuela.
Pope Leo issued a strong call to action on Friday, urging world governments to uphold the will of the Venezuelan populace. This statement follows the controversial detention of President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces, transporting him to the United States last weekend.
In a direct appeal made to diplomats at the Vatican, Pope Leo emphasized the need to protect the human and civil rights of all Venezuelans. He highlighted the importance of ensuring a stable and harmonious future for the nation, urging respect for its citizens' choices.
Pope Leo, the first U.S. pontiff, continues to advocate for global intervention in the preservation of Venezuelan sovereignty and peace.
